Rolling Fort Drum power outages part of emergency response exercise

Fort Drum sign
Fort Drum sign(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - There will be rolling power outages over the next two weeks for people who work and live on Fort Drum.

The blackouts are part of an exercise for emergency planners and repair teams responding to electrical issues.

Fort Drum officials say the exercise is a good chance for people to make sure their homes are well stocked to deal with life, health, and safety concerns related to emergencies that can cause outages. Visit www.ready.gov/power-outages for tips.

Most outages are expected to last only a short time, officials say, but some will extend over several hours.

The disruptions will be advertised through installation communication platforms with as much notification as possible.

Anyone who could be affected can connect with Fort Drum officials through the QR codes below.

The Alert! Messages signup is only available to DOD ID card holders

Anyone who could be affected by a series of rolling power outages can connect with Fort Drum...
Anyone who could be affected by a series of rolling power outages can connect with Fort Drum officials through these QR codes.(Fort Drum Public Affairs)

