School bus catches fire with elementary students on board in Indiana

An elementary school bus burst into flames Tuesday, but quick action meant that everyone got out safely. (Source: WDRB/MADISON CONSOLIDATED SCHOOLS/CNN)
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Deputy, Indiana, school bus caught fire with students on board Tuesday afternoon.

Madison Consolidated Schools said the bus was taking students from Deputy Elementary School home when the fire broke out.

They said it happened on North Bethany Road and that all students, including the bus driver, were evacuated.

Families were alerted, and students were checked out by EMS.

Madison Consolidated Schools thanked the heroic efforts of veteran bus driver Jessie Ritzline and the quick actions of the students on the bus.

The school district in southern Indiana said mechanics will evaluate the bus, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Green
Man arrested after police pull over stolen Jeep that was spray-painted
According the to United States Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass was competing...
15-year-old horseback rider killed in tragic accident during competition, officials say
Nearly a decade after Watertown's Mercy Hospital was demolished, the site still sits vacant.
9 years later, what’s going on with old Mercy Hospital site?
Interstate 81 traffic advisory
Highway reopened: I81 between Ellisburg & Adams Center
Animal Cruelty
Man charged with animal cruelty for allegedly failing to feed dog

Latest News

Without courts of its own this season, the Indian River tennis team has taken to the road for...
‘Road Warriors’ take to the court for Indian River
A bipartisan group has sponsored legislation to ban kids younger than 13 from social media.
Senators talk about bill to protect kids from social media
An elementary school bus burst into flames Tuesday, but quick action meant that everyone got...
Bus driver praised for quick action in fire
Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at Miami International Airport, Friday, April...
Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks