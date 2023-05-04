Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Fox kits, a heron, landscapes & more!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We start this edition of Pics of the Week with amazing shots that Tyler Clemons got in Croghan of some fox kits.

They look like they could be straight out of National Geographic.

And Jenn Sigmon, too. She captured a great blue heron on Black Lake.

There’s a view you don’t often see of the north country. Dale Duffy says his daughter snapped a pic while flying out of the Watertown airport.

Laurie Cummings took a gorgeous shot of Ogdensburg. The clouds here look painted on!

Jaynie Trudell made a Waddington landscape look dreamy.

And In Massena, a Viking cruise ship slipped by Hopson Bay. casting a beautiful reflection on the water.

Finally, we got pics from Hannah Cottrell as the General Brown FCCLA students completed a Spread Kindness Post-Its Campaign.

And Jefferson-Lewis BOCES students recently competed in the SKillsUSA state competition and won medals in 16 different categories. Three of the students will compete at the national competition this summer in Atlanta.

Congrats to them and thanks to everyone for the pics. Send yours via Send It To 7 on our website or mobile app.

