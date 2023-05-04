United Helpers celebrates 125th anniversary

United Helpers
United Helpers(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers, which manages senior housing complexes, homes for the developmentally disabled, and mental health clinics, marked its 125th anniversary on Thursday.

The organization was founded in 1898 by a group of ten women, who each contributed $100 to open a home for orphaned children in Ogdensburg.

The home on Congress Street was quickly filled, leading to a larger home being built. That home, which sat where the Golden Dome in Ogdensburg is now, was in operation until 1970 when the city school district purchased the property to construct the dome.

With the advent of the foster care system, there was no longer a need for a children’s home.

Over the years the company expanded to include care for senior citizens, the developmentally disabled, and people with mental illness.

Today United Helpers manages several senior housing complexes in both St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties, two mental health clinics, 11 different homes for people with developmental disabilities, a nursing home, an assisted living program, and St. Lawrence County’s only retirement community.

“For United Helpers, the landscape is wide open. Whatever the community needs are and wherever people require assistance, we’re always looking for ways to innovate and expand our services to meet those community needs,” said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cannizzo.

United Helpers’ website says the company helps more than 1,000 people each day.

According to Cannizzo, more than 700 employees work for United Helpers in the area.

