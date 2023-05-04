Wendy S. White, 63, of Rossie died Monday, May 1, 2023 at Upstate University Medical Center, Syracuse with her husband at her side, ending her courageous battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Wendy S. White, 63, of Rossie died Monday, May 1, 2023 at Upstate University Medical Center, Syracuse with her husband at her side, ending her courageous battle with cancer. She was little but she was mighty, and she gave it everything she had.

Wendy was born May 6, 1959 in Massena, a daughter of Wayne and Shirley (Leroux) Lashomb. She graduated from Massena High School and from Canton ATC. Wendy worked previously for Colton-Pierrepont and Parishville Schools in the business office and retired as the Business Manager at Lisbon Central School in 2020. She was married to Douglas W. White on May 21, 2009 at their home in Rossie. Wendy enjoyed reading (including cookbooks), cooking, grocery stores, gardening, spending time at her “Lakehouse” at Hickory Lake and loved her dogs Molly and Dixie. She was especially known for her cooking, and her dishes made Doug popular wherever he worked.

In addition to Doug, she is survived by a son, Tyler Mayer, her parents Wayne and Shirley Lashomb, sisters Vicky (Henry) Morrissette and Kristy Adams, and brother Jeff Lashomb. Also surviving are step-children Stacey (Brian) McCormick and Adam White (Stephanie Saddler) and grandson, Alex McCormick.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the O’Leary Funeral Home, Canton. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Upstate Medical University Cancer Treatment Center, 750 East Adams Street; Syracuse, NY 13210 or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90226 or online at pancan.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Wendy S. White are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

