Workers at Claxton-Hepburn vote to unionize

Professional, technical, and service unit workers at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg voted overwhelmingly earlier this week to join a health care workers union.(1199 SEIU)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Professional, technical, and service unit workers at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg voted overwhelmingly earlier this week to join a health care workers union.

Workers from the Claxton-Hepburn respiratory, radiology, and medical lab — including phlebotomists, ultrasound technologists, respiratory therapists, MRI technologists, and others — voted Tuesday to join 1199 SEIU, United Healthcare Workers East.

They will join the hospital’s 200 existing 1199 SEIU members.  The new union members will begin bargaining for their first union contract soon.

