Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of Antwerp

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on April 5, 1976 at Mercy Hosptial, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Alster Gilmore and Barbara Tanner. He graduated from Indian River Central School in 1994.

TJ married Kimberly L. Tyler on May 18, 2023 at the Antwerp Town Hall.

He was a maintenance mechanic for Indian River Central Schools- Building and Grounds.

TJ was a die-hard Buffalo Bills Fan, avid drummer, and loved NASCAR, history and working with his hands. He also loved cooking and being the life of the party.

Survivors include his wife, Kim; his mother, Barbara Crossman; brother, Michael Tanner and daughter, Paige; sister, Tracy Tanner and children, Neven, Sierra and Xander; sister, Jenn Tanner and children, Collin and Colsyn; parents-in-law, Helen and Walter Tyler; sister-in-law, Cindy Tyler and children, Corbin Roe, Trinity Tyler and Liam Tyler.

A Celebration of Life will be 1-5 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Evans Mills Fire Hall, 8615 LeRay Street, Evans Mills, NY.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, Rochester, NY or to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

