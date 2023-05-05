Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of Antwerp

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center,...
Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on April 5, 1976 at Mercy Hosptial, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Alster Gilmore and Barbara Tanner. He graduated from Indian River Central School in 1994.

TJ married Kimberly L. Tyler on May 18, 2023 at the Antwerp Town Hall.

He was a maintenance mechanic for Indian River Central Schools- Building and Grounds.

TJ was a die-hard Buffalo Bills Fan, avid drummer, and loved NASCAR, history and working with his hands. He also loved cooking and being the life of the party.

Survivors include his wife, Kim; his mother, Barbara Crossman; brother, Michael Tanner and daughter, Paige; sister, Tracy Tanner and children, Neven, Sierra and Xander; sister, Jenn Tanner and children, Collin and Colsyn; parents-in-law, Helen and Walter Tyler; sister-in-law, Cindy Tyler and children, Corbin Roe, Trinity Tyler and Liam Tyler.

A Celebration of Life will be 1-5 pm, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at the Evans Mills Fire Hall, 8615 LeRay Street, Evans Mills, NY.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, Rochester, NY or to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located at the top.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Zachary Montgomery flyer
Search for Carthage man continues
Mason Stone
Jury finds Winthrop man guilty of raping 78-year-old woman
West Carthage firefighters spent hours cleaning up the crash scene on Friday.
Volunteers spend hours cleaning scene of fatal crash
State and local officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at the new Goose Bay boat...
New boat launch unveiled on Goose Bay
Candles
Barbara A. Young, 93, of Watertown

Obituaries

Nancy A. Sprague, 86, of Dexter, NY, passed away May 3, 2023 at her home where she was...
Nancy A. Sprague, 86, of Dexter
Bryauna L. (Morrison) Snyder passed away on April 23, 2023 from health complications associated...
Bryauna L. (Morrison) Snyder, 34, of Dexter
Candles
James (Dave) McMahon, 76, of Watertown
Gary A. Collette, 50, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Gary A. Collette, 50, of Fort Covington
Matthew A. Nezezon, 68, passed away at Canton Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side on...
Matthew A. Nezezon, 68, of Brasher Falls