Arts All-Star: Evelyn Winters

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Evelyn Winters started thinking seriously about theater as a profession when the pandemic hit, “because I was able to perform, and I wasn’t able to be on stage playing these characters that you can bring to life.”

The vocalist from Harrisville is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

Theater is her passion.

“Just what I imagine doing and I can’t think about not doing it.”

Watch the video to hear her perform and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.