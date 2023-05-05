Barbara A. Young, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Young, 93, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

She was born on August 25, 1929 in Utica, NY, daughter of Carl and Laura (Coon) Bugbee. She graduated from Watertown High School.

She married Eric D. Young Jr., and together they had four children before the marriage ended in divorce. Barbara was a homemaker and was an antique dealer throughout the North Country for many years.

She enjoyed caning chairs and lying in the sun.

Among her survivors are two sons and their wives, Eric D (Doreen) Young III, Watertown, NY, Carlton (Dorie) Young, Brownville, NY; a daughter and son in law, Connie (Robert) Cratsenburg, Mesquite, NV; several grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Barcum; a grandson, Kyle Young; two brothers, Richard and Robert Bugbee and a sister, Nancy Bolton.

Donations in Barbara’s name may be made to North Pole Fire Department 22334 US Rt. 11 Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

