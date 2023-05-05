Barbara A. Young, 93, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara A. Young, 93, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home.  It was her wish to be cremated and private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

She was born on August 25, 1929 in Utica, NY, daughter of Carl and Laura (Coon) Bugbee.  She graduated from Watertown High School.

She married Eric D. Young Jr., and together they had four children before the marriage ended in divorce.  Barbara was a homemaker and was an antique dealer throughout the North Country for many years.

She enjoyed caning chairs and lying in the sun.

Among her survivors are two sons and their wives, Eric D (Doreen) Young III, Watertown, NY, Carlton (Dorie) Young, Brownville, NY; a daughter and son in law, Connie (Robert) Cratsenburg, Mesquite, NV; several grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by a daughter, Cheryl Barcum; a grandson, Kyle Young; two brothers, Richard and Robert Bugbee and a sister, Nancy Bolton.

Donations in Barbara’s name may be made to North Pole Fire Department 22334 US Rt. 11 Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Scott Andrew Kittle, 62, formerly of Clayton
Zachary Montgomery flyer
Search for Carthage man continues
Mason Stone
Jury finds Winthrop man guilty of raping 78-year-old woman
West Carthage firefighters spent hours cleaning up the crash scene on Friday.
Volunteers spend hours cleaning scene of fatal crash
State and local officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at the new Goose Bay boat...
New boat launch unveiled on Goose Bay

Obituaries

Nancy A. Sprague, 86, of Dexter, NY, passed away May 3, 2023 at her home where she was...
Nancy A. Sprague, 86, of Dexter
Bryauna L. (Morrison) Snyder passed away on April 23, 2023 from health complications associated...
Bryauna L. (Morrison) Snyder, 34, of Dexter
Candles
James (Dave) McMahon, 76, of Watertown
Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of CR-194, passed away, Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center,...
Alster TJ Tanner, 47, of Antwerp
Gary A. Collette, 50, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
Gary A. Collette, 50, of Fort Covington