Bryauna L. (Morrison) Snyder, 34, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Bryauna L. (Morrison) Snyder passed away on April 23, 2023 from health complications associated with her agonizing battle with alcohol addiction. She was 34 years old. For those who did not have the pleasure of knowing our beautiful daughter before this merciless disease stole her from us, we are truly sorry for your loss. It is impossible to share the true essence of a person within the lines of an obituary. Bryauna was so much more than the addiction that tormented her. Our daughter was lovely, both inside and out; incredibly witty and very smart. She had a generous heart, was a savior of all fur babies big and small, and loved her daughter more than anything else in the world. We always hoped that Bryauna would one day see herself through our eyes, and through the eyes of her daughter. She was a very special person.

Bryauna, (Brie as she preferred to be called by her friends), was born on August 21, 1988. Throughout her childhood and teen years, she enjoyed all kinds of activities, especially skiing, figure skating, riding horses, and swimming. She loved taking pictures and hated piano lessons, which she often communicated by the eye rolling she mastered especially well during those teen years. Our family and friends were always in awe of Brie’s creativity in the kitchen. Bryauna took great pleasure in cooking at a very young age and enjoyed many special memories with her daughter in the kitchen. She loved watching cooking shows, and creating new recipes for those she loved. Brie also never missed an opportunity to remind her mom that her skill in the kitchen was a gift, not hereditary.

As an adult, Brie’s favorite activities were any that involved spending time with her daughter, such as making crafts, going for long walks or doing each other’s hair and makeup. She was an avid animal lover and would frequently send funny videos of Kota and Lucky, the dogs she adored and raised with her boyfriend Travis and his little boy Lochlan. Bryauna had a particular talent for training dogs and always seemed to have the best behaved pets in the family. The time she spent at home with Travis, his grandparents and son, enjoying the water, and caring for the dogs, cats, ducks or rabbits, was very special to her. Whether working in the yard, cooking together, or camping, they welcomed her into their home, and she loved them like family.

Our daughter had an infectious laugh and gorgeous smile that she would share freely, especially when she was feeling healthy and strong. We will be forever grateful for those happy times spent together. Precious were the times over the past 10+ years, when she fought so hard for sobriety. It was during those triumphant times, when we would once again hear that laugh and see those smiles that would bring a sparkle back into her eyes. It was during those times, when she strived to make lasting memories with her daughter, family and friends. Memories, which will now serve to comfort us during this time of pain and loss. We will forever cherish the memories of those days, weeks and sometimes months, when the daughter, sister, and mother we adored would come back to us. We strive to find comfort now, knowing, our beautiful girl is finally at peace.

Bryauna L. (Morrison) Snyder is survived by her daughter, Adrianna Snyder; her parents, Daniel and Cammy Morrison; her brother and sister-in-law, Hewstin and Ariana Morrison; her boyfriend, Travis Angus and his son, Lochlan; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The parents and family of Bryauna (Morrison) Snyder wish to acknowledge, and express their deepest gratitude for the many individuals who have provided medical care; counseling services; offered compassionate support and friendship to our daughter. Over the years, the many hugs, encouraging words and shoulders to cry on, offered to our entire family by friends and sometimes strangers alike, were appreciated much more than words can say. That kindness and compassion helped us then, and is what will sustain us now. Our thoughts and prayers remain with other families who may, like us, be suffering from the agonizing trials and tribulations of addiction.

A private Celebration of Life is being planned for the summer (2023).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Anchor Recovery Center of NNY 241 State Street Watertown, NY 13601, PIVOT Prevention & Health Services The Marcy Building 167 Polk Street #320 Watertown, NY 13601

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

