Crash shuts down highway near Carthage High School

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A car crash near West Carthage shut down State Route 26 overnight.

The highway was closed between Harper Road and Cole Road. That’s near Carthage High School.

The call came in around 10 p.m. Thursday. We’re told one person was flown to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

We’re waiting to learn more. Crews were on the scene until 5 a.m. on Friday.

