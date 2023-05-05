Gary A. Collette, 50, of Fort Covington

Gary A. Collette, 50, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

FORT COVINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Gary A. Collette, 50, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. His family will receive friends on Monday from 4 pm to 7pm at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. Followed by the burial on Tuesday at 11am at the St Augustine cemetery in North Bangor.

Gary was born on September 4, 1972, the son of Gaylord and Betsy (Maxfield) Collette. He grew up in the town of Fort Jackson while working on the family farm. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School where his passion for sports began. He married Lisa Sisto on October 23, 1999, at Sacred Heart Church in Massena and they focused their new life on each other. They shared and created many beautiful memories as a couple as they raised their children together.

Gary was employed at New York Power Authority, where he was the Director of Operations Technology. He took great pride in his work and loved his job.

He was on the Board of Education at Salmon River Central School, and a member of the North Franklin Sports Organization.

He was a great family man, coaching the kids in soccer, hockey, baseball, and lacrosse, teaching them the love of the water while boating and fishing. Gary was proud of his home and could be seen on the lawn mower, providing a special play area for his grandchildren and daycare children. Also you could find him on a golf course and a softball field. His peaceful heart and friendly nature will be missed by all that knew him.

Gary is survived by his wife Lisa, their children, Andrew and Karli Gray of Brasher Falls, Madison, Myranda, and Evan Collette, all at home, his grandchildren, Payton and Presley Gray, his parents, Gaylord and Betsy Collette of Ft. Jackson, his siblings, Laura and Randy Rockhill of Madrid, Anthony “Tony” and Michelle Collette of Florida, and Jeremy and Christina Collette of Winthrop, several nieces, and nephews.

