Here’s comes the sun

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was some spitting rain early today, but that should end, and temperatures will warm up quickly.

And we’ll get to see some sunshine.

It will be partly sunny for much of the day and highs will be close to 60. There’s only a 20% chance of rain.

Skies clear overnight and Saturday starts out chilly. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

There’s a whole lot of sunshine for the weekend and well into next week.

It will be sunny Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

It will be sunny or mostly sunny Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s all four days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Green
Man arrested after police pull over stolen Jeep that was spray-painted
Arconic's Massena operations
Arconic sold to private equity firm
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center
Ribbon cut at wind farm that will generate millions of dollars for Lewis County
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O'Brien and former state trooper Nichole Turck were...
Labor council endorses O’Brien, Turck for sheriff posts
Nearly a decade after Watertown's Mercy Hospital was demolished, the site still sits vacant.
9 years later, what’s going on with old Mercy Hospital site?

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
Some sunshine on Friday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Looking more like spring for the end of the week