Here’s comes the sun

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was some spitting rain early today, but that should end, and temperatures will warm up quickly.

And we’ll get to see some sunshine.

It will be partly sunny for much of the day and highs will be close to 60. There’s only a 20% chance of rain.

Skies clear overnight and Saturday starts out chilly. Overnight lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

There’s a whole lot of sunshine for the weekend and well into next week.

It will be sunny Saturday and partly sunny on Sunday. Highs both days will be in the mid- to upper 60s.

It will be sunny or mostly sunny Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s all four days.

