Highlights & scores: Girls’ & boys’ lacrosse in Frontier League & NAC

(WWNY) - High school lacrosse was the name of the game on Thursday.

It was a battle for bragging rights in Watertown as the Immaculate Heart Lady Cavaliers hosted Watertown High.

- First half: It’s 5-2 Watertown when Abigail Bombard dents the back of the net. The Lady Cavaliers are within 2.

- Watertown answers. Amalia Netto gets the circus shot to tickle twine. Watertown is up 6-3 at the half.

- Second half: Alex Macutek finds the mark on the free position. It’s 7-3 Lady Cyclones.

- IHC gets that one back when Hannah Netto connects.

But Watertown nips IHC 9-8.

General Brown hosted South Jefferson in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Dexter.

First half: It’s 1-0 South Jeff. Paisley Cook gets loose in front for the score. It’s 2-0 South Jeff.

A bit later Jade Doldo goes top shelf, upping the South Jeff lead to 3-0.

Cook takes the feed in front and buries the blast. It’s 4-0 Lady Spartans.

Madelyn Barney makes it 5-zip.

South Jeff beats General Brown 23-1.

Potsdam hosted Canton in Northern Athletic Conference boys’ lacrosse.

Ethan Francy sidewinds a shot to score. It’s 2-0 Golden Bears.

Josh Aldous to Jonney McLear who bounces the goal. It’s 3-0 Canton.

Tyler Berkman spins inside to Alex Grant with the low rip. Potsdam is on the board.

Hayden Towle gathers and scores.

Josh Ayrasian from a sharp angle, dents twine. It’s 5-1 Bears.

Landon Wilcox to Jimmy Sullivan fires over the shoulder.

McLear muscles through and ripples the net. He recorded a hat trick.

Francey with a rug burner scores.

Berkman (with his fourth assist) to Devin Green for the one-timer.

Francey escapes from under, swerves the shot into the corner.

Canton beat Potsdam 13-9.

Friday’s boys’ lacrosse showdown between Massena and Salmon River will showcase the top two teams in the NAC this season.

The Shamrocks are unbeaten in eight games, while Massena is 9-1.

But the contest will carry extra significance.

With 63% of the Salmon River student body – and about 40% of the Massena lacrosse squad – being Native American, the two programs are launching an annual tradition to be called “No Child Left Behind.”

“So, the purpose of this game is to bring awareness to the indigenous past so that it doesn’t happen again,” Massena coach Jimmy Morrell said. “Jimmy’s a huge person with culture with this sport. The best part about this is if you ever come to one of our games, at the end of our game we always bring our kids together.”

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Carthage 13, South Jefferson 4

Thousand Islands 13, Indian River 12

Canton 13, Potsdam 9

Massena 19, Malone 0

OFA 9, Colton-Pierrepont 0

Salmon River 19, Plattsburgh 2

Girls’ high school lacrosse

South Jefferson 23, General brown 1

Watertown 9, Immaculate Heart 8

Indian River 17, Carthage 7

Massena 12, OFA 2

High school baseball

St. Regis Falls 5, Brushton-Moira 4

St. Lawrence Central 7, St. Regis Falls 6

Norwood-Norfolk 17, Madrid-Waddington 1

Potsdam 4, Malone 3

Massena 3, Canton 2

Heuvelton 23, Morristown 2

Hermon-DeKalb 11, Edwards-Knox 1

South Jefferson 9, Lowville 3

High school softball

Colton-Pierrepont 12, Norwood-Norfolk 5

Brushton-Moira 19, St. Regis Falls 3

OFA 25, Salmon River 13

Canton 4, Massena 1

Gouverneur 6, St. Lawrence Central 3

Malone 17, Potsdam 3

Malone 18, Potsdam 2

Hammond 7, Heuvelton 0

South Jefferson 5, General Brown 2

Alexandria 13, Belleville Henderson 3

Copenhagen 9, LaFargeville 8

Boys’ high school tennis

Carthage 3, Watertown 2

High school golf

Malone 225, Gouverneur 272

Potsdam 229, Madrid-Waddington 264

Tupper Lake 232, Clifton-Fine 317

Indian River 5.5, Immaculate Heart 1.5

Sandy Creek 5.5, Carthage 1.5

South Jefferson 7, LaFargeville 0

South Jefferson 7, South Lewis 0

Watertown 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Watertown 7, Indian River 0

