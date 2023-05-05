Masks now optional at most Samaritan facilities

Samaritan Medical Center
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As of Friday, masks are optional at most Samaritan Health facilities.

The mandate is lifted under certain criteria for all staff, patients, and visitors.

Samaritan officials say reasons for dropping the mandate include moderate COVID-19 transmission levels in the community, declining COVID hospitalization and infection rates, and dropping flu rates.

Masks will still be required in the emergency room, the Walker Center for Cancer Care, and Samaritan Keep Home and Summit Village.

People will still need to mask in certain units where it’s required.

Patients with signs or symptoms of respiratory illness will also be asked to mask up.

Visitors who are not feeling well or have been in contact with anyone who tested positive for COVID-19 are encouraged to stay home and cannot visit patients or accompany them to appointments.

