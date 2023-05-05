Matthew A. Nezezon, 68, of Brasher Falls

Matthew A. Nezezon, 68, passed away at Canton Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side on Monday, May 1, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Matthew A. Nezezon, 68, passed away at Canton Potsdam Hospital with his family at his side on Monday, May 1, 2023. His family will receive friends on Friday, May 5th at Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop from 4 pm to 7 pm. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow at Pike’s Place in Brasher Falls.

Matt was born on January 24, 1955, in Massena, son of the late Jerry and Eunice (LaGarry) Nezezon. He graduated from St. Lawrence Central School, where he played football, hockey, and baseball. He was inducted into the SLC Hall of Fame. He married Beth Thompson on September 12, 1998. Matt retired from Reynold’s Metals in Massena, where he worked in the cast house. He also was a substitute bus driver, worked with Leo Lynch, was proud to be a Zamboni driver at Tri Town Arena and was still working at Blazing Thunder in Brasher Falls.

Matt was a member of Pair of Fours Hunting Club (family hunting club), enjoyed playing softball, hockey, bocce ball, 4-wheeling, reading, and doing crossword puzzles. He enjoyed being with friends and family, with his most special time being playing with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Beth, his children, Kris and Jessica Nezezon of Norwood and Kyle Shampine of Brasher Falls, his grandchildren, Cory Rowsam, Claire Nezezon, Remington Shampine, Ryder Shampine and Lennon Shampine, his siblings, Mark Nezezon of Brasher Center, Michael and Kathy Nezezon of Brasher Center, and Leslie and David Hopsicker of Norwood, his mother-in-law, Rayona Thompson of Winthrop, many nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by one brother, Douglas LaGarry.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to Tri Town Rescue Squad.

The family is grateful to the first responders, Tri Town Rescue Squad, and the emergency room staff at Canton-Potsdam Hospital for their exceptional care and compassion.

Memories can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com

