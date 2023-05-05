Nancy A. Sprague, 86, of Dexter, NY, passed away May 3, 2023 at her home where she was surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10th in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

She was born on November 3, 1936, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Albert and Catherine (Heath) Peck. She graduated from Watertown High School.

Nancy married LeRoy Sprague and together they had five sons. She was a homemaker and stayed home and raised her children. When her children were older she returned to work at Northland Electric in Watertown where she retired as an inspector and supervisor.

She enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren and she enjoyed shopping.

Among her survivors are her daughter in law, Candace A. LaJoie, Dexter, NY; five grandchildren, Nicome (Rustie) Peck, Dexter, Christopher (Courtney) Sprague, LaFargeville, NY, Stephen Sprague Jr., Dexter, NY. Travis Sprague and Tara Sprague; several great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband, LeRoy Sprague Sr., five sons, Mark, Roger, LeRoy Jr., Stephen Sr. and Randall Sprague; a granddaughter, Sara Sprague, and two brothers, David and Charles Bush.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

