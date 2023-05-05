New boat launch unveiled on Goose Bay

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new and improved boat launch on Goose Bay in the town of Alexandria.

State and local officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.

Through funding from the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI, the boat launch was extended farther into the St. Lawrence River to help when water levels are low. It was also elevated in case of high water.

Work began in 2020 after the river saw record flooding in 2017 and 2019.

“It’s just an improvement to what I’m going to call our infrastructure here in the town of Alexandria. We’re trying to make it better not only for our town residents but for the people that come outside of our town,” said Brent Sweet, town supervisor.

As part of the REDI project, the parking lot near the launch is also being expanded.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.