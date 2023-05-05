North country residents celebrate National Day of Prayer

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - People across the country celebrated the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.

Dozens of cars parked at the Alexandria Bay Drive-In Thursday night for some music, prayers, and a movie.

After the playing of “Hear Our Land,” pastors from north country churches led prayers for the nation, elected officials, life, churches, schools, judges, the military, and law enforcement.

People also had the opportunity to submit prayer requests.

“We feel it’s our duty to pray for those who have authority over us as well as leadership, as well as the moral compass of our nation, Thousand Islands Christian Church Pastor Gene Brown said. “We’d like to see that return to a Godly beginning.”

The service was followed by a showing of the film “Jesus Revolution.”

