Samaritan unveils expanded ENT clinic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center’s Ear, Nose and Throat clinic unveiled its new and expanded space.

Staff members cut the ribbon Friday on the new $3.4 million clinic.

It moved upstairs and is now located on the third floor of Samaritan’s Medical Office Building.

The new office is nearly double the size of the old one with more exam and procedure rooms, allowing the clinic to accommodate more patients and cut back on the time it takes to get an appointment.

“I’m very excited to see that we have now the space in which we could actually provide more services to our community and be able to also attract other candidates to join our parties here,” said Dr. Tony Chuang, chief of otolaryngology-ENT.

The new clinic will see patients starting Monday. It currently sees about 10,000 patients a year.

