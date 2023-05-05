Scott Andrew Kittle, 62, formerly of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Scott Andrew Kittle was born on Christmas day, 1960, to Walter E. Kittle, Jr. and Eleanor Reff Kittle. He passed away March 18, 2023, surrounded by his sister and nephew.

Scott attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Thousand Islands Central School in 1979. He moved to San Diego in 1979 and graduated from Grossmont College in 1983 and San Diego State University in 1985.

He is survived by his sister Nancy Frahm, brother Walter, nephew Adam Frahm (Cidney), niece Lauren Esguerra (Patrick), grand nieces Parker, Waverley, Clayton and a grand nephew Adam Jr. He was predeceased by his parents, maternal & paternal grandparents, aunts & uncles.

Scott had a great sense of humor and a passion for helping people. He was a volunteer for Special Delivery since 1991 which prepares & delivers meals to those medically compromised. Special Delivery also has a Food Pantry which benefits over 800 families a month. His love of music found him playing the piano at a young age & playing the organ at St. Mary’s Church for weddings & funerals.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on June 7th at 11 AM at St. Mary’s Church. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Special Delivery c/o The Huddle, 4023 Goldfinch St., San Diego, CA 92103 attn. Ruth Henricks. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to Scott’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

