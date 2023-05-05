Search for Carthage man continues

Zachary Montgomery flyer
Zachary Montgomery flyer(Family of Zachary Montgomery)
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities continue to search for a Carthage man two weeks after the last time anyone has seen him.

The search along the Black River continued Friday for Zachary Montgomery.

His family is asking for help as they say he was last seen two weeks ago walking on the tracks near his home on South Mechanic Street in Carthage.

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage near the area, but have had no luck locating Montgomery after entering the marshy area near the tracks.

“It’s been rough, but we just don’t want to give up hope. We want to keep thinking that we’re going to find him alive, but as the days stretch on it’s looking more and more grim,” said Montgomery’s cousin Joseph Johnson.

Montgomery was last seen on April 21 wearing khaki shorts and a dark green shirt.

Anybody with information can contact the Carthage Police Department.

