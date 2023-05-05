Search underway in Potsdam for possible man in water

A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have gone into the Raquette River in Potsdam. A...
A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have gone into the Raquette River in Potsdam. A search is underway.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are searching the Raquette River in Potsdam after a report that someone may have jumped into the waterway.

A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have witnessed a man going into the river at 23 Maple Street, across from Stewart’s Shops.

Authorities say they believe the person they’re looking for is a Clarkson University student.

Rescuers are using drones and boats to search the river.

Maple Street is closed between Market and Pine streets.

Involved in the search are Potsdam police, the Potsdam Rescue Squad, personnel from Hannawa Falls, state forest rangers, and the Parishville Volunteer Dive Team.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Francis Green
Man arrested after police pull over stolen Jeep that was spray-painted
Arconic's Massena operations
Arconic sold to private equity firm
A crash near Carthage High School Thursday night reported sent one person to a Syracuse hospital.
Man dies in crash near Carthage High School
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center
Ribbon cut at wind farm that will generate millions of dollars for Lewis County
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O'Brien and former state trooper Nichole Turck were...
Labor council endorses O’Brien, Turck for sheriff posts

Latest News

Samaritan Medical Center
Masks now optional at most Samaritan facilities
SoZo Teen Center Open House
SoZo Teen Center open house next week
Former heavyweight boxing champ Gerry Cooney.
A talk with the champ: Gerry Cooney coming to Watertown to support boxing club
Hayden Towle scores for Canton in a boys' Northern Athletic Conference contest against Potsdam...
Highlights & scores: Girls’ & boys’ lacrosse in Frontier League & NAC