Search underway in Potsdam for possible man in water

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are searching the Raquette River in Potsdam after a report that someone may have jumped into the waterway.

A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have witnessed a man going into the river at 23 Maple Street, across from Stewart’s Shops.

Authorities say they believe the person they’re looking for is a Clarkson University student.

Rescuers are using drones and boats to search the river.

Maple Street is closed between Market and Pine streets.

Involved in the search are Potsdam police, the Potsdam Rescue Squad, personnel from Hannawa Falls, state forest rangers, and the Parishville Volunteer Dive Team.

