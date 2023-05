WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will slowly build into the region providing some sunshine tomorrow. Expect clouds tonight with lows around 40.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with the risk of an afternoon shower. Highs will be in the upper 50′s.

Saturday and Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 60′s.

The warm and sunny weather will continue into next week.

