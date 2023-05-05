SoZo Teen Center open house next week

SoZo Teen Center open house
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County will host an open house at its newly renovated SoZo Teen Center.

After school program coordinator Jaira Jenkins and preventative services manager Melissa Shova talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch their interview in the video above.

The open house is at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 8, at the teen center, which is at 171 Polk Street in Watertown.

Let them know you’re coming by calling 315-777-9649 or emailing mshova@chjc.org.

The teen center now has an updated kitchen, along with all-new technology, tabletop games, and activities.

The teen center is open from 2:30 to 8 p.m. and is for teens in grades seven through 12.

You can learn more at chjc.org.

