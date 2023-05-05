Trinity Concert Series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Dash Duo with Organ Sunday, May 7, 2023 3 PM

Husband-and-wife trumpeters David Dash and Mary Bowden are Yamaha Artists who perform virtuoso concerts around the world as the Dash Duo. Champions of new music, they have commissioned pieces for two trumpets and orchestra and two trumpets and organ. They will join TCS Artistic Director Kyle Ramey to perform a varied program for trumpets and organ.

PROGRAM Concerto in D Major, BWV972 - Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in G minor (Little), BWV578 - Bach Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV565 - Bach My Spirit Be Joyful, BWV146 - Bach Now Thank We all our God, Op. 65, No. 59 - Sigfrid Karg-Elert Adagio in G minor - Tomaso Albinoni Awakenings - James Stephenson PLUS Two organ solos in celebration of the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla Crown Imperial (Coronation March, 1937) - William Walton Variations and Fugue on “God Save the King” - Max Reger

