TV Dinner: Treats for Cinco de Mayor & Mother’s Day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Whether you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo or Mother’s Day, Chef Chris Manning has a pair of recipes for you.

He prepares a Breakfast Quesadilla and a Bloody Maria, a Mexican take on a Bloody Mary.

Like many of his dishes, he has ways to vary these recipes to suit your own taste. You can check out his tips in the video above.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Place your choice of egg, bacon, ham, cheese, chicken — whatever you like —onto half of a 10-inch flour tortilla. Fold tortilla over and grill on both sides until cheese is melted, about a minute or two on each side.

Serve with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Bloody Maria

- 4 ounces tomato juice

- 1.5 ounces tequila

- 1/4 lemon, divided into 2 wedges

- 1/4 lime, divided into 2 wedges

- 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

- 1/4 teaspoon Tabasco sauce

- 1 pinch celery salt, plus more for rim

- 1 pinch smoked paprika, plus more for rim

- 1 pinch black pepper

- 1 pinch garlic powder

- 1 pinch onion powder

- For garnish: olives, pickle spears, pepperoncini, celery stalks

Mix a little celery salt and smoked paprika together on a shallow plate. Run a lime wedge along the rim of one pint glass, then dip it into the mixture to coat the rim. Fill with ice.

In a cocktail shaker (or a large cup for mixing), add tomato juice, tequila, juice from 1 lemon wedge, juice from 1 lime wedge, Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco sauce, celery salt, smoked paprika, and black pepper.

Mix together and pour into the prepared glass.

Garnish with the remaining lime and lemon wedges, olives, pickle spears, pepperoncini and celery stalks, if desired.

