Athlete of the Week: Sam Yang

By Mel Busler
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a tennis player from Indian River who’s put quite a winning streak together. His ability with a racquet earns him this week’s title.

Sam Yang has been exceptional on the court.

He’s been playing varsity tennis for the past 3 years and has not tasted defeat in those three years in league play. He has 21 straight wins in first singles and has made it to the semis in Section 3 the last 2 years, finishing third last season. He’s expected to go far in sectionals again this season.

Sam is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 5, 2023.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

