Athlete of the Week: Sam Yang

PHILADELPHIA, New York - This week, we honor a tennis player from Indian River who's put quite a winning streak together.

Sam Yang has been exceptional on the court.

He’s been playing varsity tennis for the past 3 years and has not tasted defeat in those three years in league play. He has 21 straight wins in first singles and has made it to the semis in Section 3 the last 2 years, finishing third last season. He’s expected to go far in sectionals again this season.

Sam is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for May 5, 2023.

