A BBQ to benefit K-9s in Calcium

By Chad Charette
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - The sound of sizzling chicken and smoke bellowing off the grill are just some of the sights and sounds at any chicken barbecue fundraiser.

“We just like to support the local community,” said Jason Deline who bought one of the dinners.

But at this barbecue in Calcium, a majority of the funds raised went to law enforcement. More specifically, their canine companions.

“The dogs don’t get paid. They do everything we ask of them for a belly rub and a pat on the head at the end of the shift. They never call in sick. They work holidays. They work nights. It’s nice to see people coming out here to support them,” said Officer Jeff Froelich of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

Initially founded as a way to fund the purchase of body armor for K9 Units, the event has been able to raise anywhere from $6,000 - $8,000 per year for the past 8 years. Now, it it also helps cover training costs.

“Just giving back to the community. That’s what this is about. Helping our local law enforcement,” said event coordinator Joe Wargo.

Attendees had the chance to vote for their favorite K9, watch demonstrations, and give the dogs a little love.

“All of our dogs are extremely friendly, so them having the chance to go out and be pet by everybody. They just love it,” said Michael Maney of the Watertown Police Department.

Before things wrapped up, an old friend of Officer Michael Maney got some special recognition.

“He’s going to present you with a shadow box in memory of K9 Nico and all his years of service. So thank you K9 Nico and Officer Maney.”

“It means the world. I’d rather have him but it’s a great memory, and it was something you know is special,” said Maney.

The event wrapped up around 2 PM but if you’re interested, you can still make a donation to the K9s. Find out how on the Northern New York Community Foundation website.

