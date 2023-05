CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11:00 am in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Carthage, New York.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.