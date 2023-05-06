Burial Notice: Macklin Murrock, 90, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - He will be buried with Military Honors on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:00 am in the Riverside Cemetery in Cemetery in Copenhagen, NY.

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Macklin’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

