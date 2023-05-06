Donald F. Gerber, 56, of Carthage

Donald F. Gerber, 56, of the Jackson II Road, Carthage died Thursday, May 4, 2023 in an automobile accident on Route 26, Carthage. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) -Donald F. Gerber, 56, of the Jackson II Road, Carthage died Thursday, May 4, 2023 in an automobile accident on Route 26, Carthage.

Donnie was born April 2, 1967 in Carthage, the son of the late Donald Camidge and the late Marjorie Gerber. He was a 1985 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He married Patti J. Stefanik Brown in August of 2004. Donnie was employed as a truck driver for over 20 years for Stewart’s Shops of Saratoga Springs.

Donnie was a member of American Legion Post # 789, VFW Post # 7227, Carthage and the BPOE Lodge # 1762 all of Carthage and the Carthadian Motorcycle Club. He loved playing cards, golfing and riding his motorcycle.

He is survived by his wife: Patti Gerber of Carthage, one daughter: Justina Jarrard, two sons: Travis (Lindsey) Brown and Ethan Brown, all of Carthage, two brothers: Lynn (Peggy) Gerber of Cranberry Lake, Bruce (Diane) Camidge of Olive Branch Mississippi, several Stepbrothers, Stepsisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a proud Papa to Jordyn, Tanner, and Connor. He is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Gerber.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 9 from 3-7pm at Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 10 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Black River Cemetery, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at the Carthage Elks Lodge. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

“YO!”

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.