Eddy C. Nier, 69, of Harrisville

Eddy C. Nier, 69 of Graham Rd., Harrisville passed peacefully at the Carthage Area Hospital on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with his loving family surrounding him. (Source: Funeral Home)

HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Eddy C. Nier, 69 of Graham Rd., Harrisville passed peacefully at the Carthage Area Hospital on Saturday, May 6, 2023, with his loving family surrounding him. After a long battle with cancer, Eddy fought till the angels called him home.

Eddy was born on June 1,1953, to the late Clifford & Marion (Yaddow) Nier. Eddy lost his father at the young age of 11. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1971. He was involved in Boy Scouts for many years. Eddy worked at Carthage Climax Paper Mill and later retired due to multiple back surgeries.

Eddy is survived by his brother, Jim (Kimmy) Nier, Texas; his two daughters Wendy (Andrew) Curry and Jeanette, and beloved sons, Justin (Tracie) Nier and Eric (Danielle) Nier. His boys and grandchildren were his everything. Owen, Keegan (Kev), Garrett and Karley (Sally), Sierra, and Emily. Two marriages ended in divorce.

He also will be missed by many good friends who he considered family. His children and grandchildren were his everything. A huge thank you to his best friend, Robin Lester for always being by his side.

If you knew Eddy, you would love him just as much as he loved you. Kindest man you would ever meet. Racing was his life, and his sons and grandsons followed in his footsteps. He loved watching his boys and grandsons race and were his biggest fan. Eddy loved his camp up in the woods and most of all hunting where he shot his biggest buck this year same time his grandson and son did. Eddy had a huge heart and loved his dogs Bandit, Axel, and Holley. Eddy loved to just hop in the truck with his dogs and take a ride. Eddy is predeceased by his mother, father, and brother Bill Nier and his grandson, Colby.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, from 2:00 pm-4:00pm at the Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be held in the Chapel at 4:00pm with The Reverend Wayne Arnold, officiating. There will be a reception to follow at the Bassett-Baxter American Legion Post #789.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the St. Jude Children’s Research, Golisano Hospital, or Children’s Miracle Network in Memory of Eddy Nier. He fought a good fight with cancer for the last 5 years. The family would like to thank Carthage Area Hospital for all they have done for Eddy during this time.

In the words of Eddy Nier, “Boogity Boogity Boogity, Let’s Go Racing Boys!”

The family is being cared for by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. To leave a message of sympathy for Mr. Nier’s family please visit www.lundyfuneralhome.com and sign the tribute wall.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.