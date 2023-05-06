Edward J. “Punky” Finn, 79, of Lowville

Edward J. “Punky” Finn, 79, died early Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, where he had resided since the end of April. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. “Punky” Finn, 79, died early Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm, where he had resided since the end of April.

Punky was born on July 28, 1943 in Lowville, the son of the late, Byron James “Huck” and Mary (Seaver) Lynch. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School which he loved dearly. After high school he first worked for Nortz Distributing Company and then at the former Payne Jones Paper Mill. He then went on to work for NYS Department of Transportation becoming a supervisor working in Lowville and Harrisville for 34 years until his retirement in 2005.

He married Polly A. Jenack on September 12, 1964 in Harrisville at St. Francis Catholic Church with Rev. Kelly officiating. They were happily married for 43 years until Polly’s passing on March 29, 2008.

Surviving are his three children, Bridget E. Boliver; Brian E. (Christine) Finn; and Russell J. “Rusty” (Amber) Finn; his six grandchildren, Matthew R. (Misty) Scott; Cole E. Boliver; Chelsea M. (Anthony) Magovney; Emily A. Finn; Brianna E. Finn; and Carson M. Finn; his great grandson, Mac Scott; his Jenack family; and his companion, Mary Jane Hall.

Punky was a pure Lowville Red Raiders supporter. He was one of the original founding members of the Quarterback Club, which became the Lowville Academy All Sports Booster Club. He ran the Lowville varsity football chain gang for the last 43 years. Punky was also a longtime score keeper for the Red Raider basketball program mostly during the playing days of Rusty and his granddaughters. He was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Lowville Elks Thursday night golf league. He was a past member of Brown Creek Hunting Club, and a former member of the Lowville Fire Department. True to his passion of following athletics, Punky was a passionate Syracuse Orange fan and a life long fan of the New York Yankees.

He was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church, where a funeral mass will be said on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1:30 P.M. with Rev. Douglas A. Decker, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, May 12th from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank the St. Luke’s Pediatric floor and the Jefferson County Hospice nurses and staff for their compassion and genuine kindness while under their care.

Memorials in Punky’s name, may be made to: Lowville Academy All Sports Booster Club, 7668 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601

