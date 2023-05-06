Friday Sports: Salmon River lacrosse looks to maintain undefeated record

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A big boys’ lacrosse battle along with college baseball and high school softball were on the docket Friday.

In NAC Boys’ Lacrosse, undefeated Salmon River was at Massena.

Ronin Oakes scoops up the loose ball and rips the shot past Xavier Delormier. Game tied 1-1.

Tee Barreiro lasers a bounce shot into the Raider goal: 2-1 Salmon River.

Then it was Dugga Thompson to Oakes, then Trysen Sunday for the over-the-shoulder goal to tie the game at 2.

Next, it was Sebastian Laughing to Mason Cree for a point-blank goal. Game even at 4-4.

Cree wires a shot top shelf: 5-4 Shamrocks.

Then Barreiro sprints around the goal and scores. 6-4 Rocks.

Sunday blasts a 15-yard shot to the bottom corner.

Massena rallies to hand Salmon River its first loss of the season 15-12

In Frontier League softball from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown hosted Indian River.

At the bottom of the 2nd, the score was 4-0 Watertown when Kenadie Coleman’s blooper to left falls for a base hit. Both Montanna Evans and Mallory Peters score: 6-0 Lady Cyclones.

At the top of the 3rd, the score was 6-1 Watertown when Bella Davis singles to center. Both Victoria Noone and Katie Call score: 6-3.

Watertown beats Indian River 17-11.

In college baseball from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, JCC hosted Columbia Greene for 2.

In game 2 at the bottom of the 2nd, JCC was down 1-0 when Chris Gunn singles up the middle. Both Will Cole and John LaPorte score: 2-1 Cannoneers.

Then it was Anthony Ortiz with the sacrifice fly to left and Gunn scores: 3-1 JCC.

JCC wins game two 13-12 and also won game one 5-0 for the sweep.

