Graveside Service: Alice Eileen (Eagan) Pavelski, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 6, 2023
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Alice Eileen (Eagan) Pavelski, will be held 11:00 AM on Tuesday May 9, 2023 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Waddington with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Alice went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at home with her family by her side. Arrangements are under the guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Waddington, NY.

