Maybe some rain on Sunday evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tonight we will see clear skies before clouds build in by early tomorrow morning. As we have clear skies we will have the chance to see the Northern Lights between 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM.

Sunday we will spend the day dry with highs in the upper 60s. A slight chance of rain will move in by the evening and overnight hours Sunday.

By Monday morning the rain has moved out and the clouds will start to clear out. Highs Monday will be in the mid 60s.

A strong area of high pressure will build in this week meaning we will stay dry and mild. Most locations this week will see sunny skies with a few fair weather cumulus clouds away from Lake Ontario. By Mothers Day Weekend highs will be in the 70s.

