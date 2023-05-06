Maybe some rain on Sunday evening

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Tonight we will see clear skies before clouds build in by early tomorrow morning. As we have clear skies we will have the chance to see the Northern Lights between 9:30 PM and 1:00 AM.

Sunday we will spend the day dry with highs in the upper 60s. A slight chance of rain will move in by the evening and overnight hours Sunday.

By Monday morning the rain has moved out and the clouds will start to clear out. Highs Monday will be in the mid 60s.

A strong area of high pressure will build in this week meaning we will stay dry and mild. Most locations this week will see sunny skies with a few fair weather cumulus clouds away from Lake Ontario. By Mothers Day Weekend highs will be in the 70s.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash near Carthage High School Thursday night reported sent one person to a Syracuse hospital.
Man dies in crash near Carthage High School
A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have gone into the Raquette River in Potsdam. A...
Water search to resume Saturday in Potsdam for missing man
Mason Stone
Jury finds Winthrop man guilty of raping 78-year-old woman
West Carthage firefighters spent hours cleaning up the crash scene on Friday.
Volunteers spend hours clearing scene of fatal crash
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center
Ribbon cut at wind farm that will generate millions of dollars for Lewis County

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7 day
Warmer this weekend
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Here’s comes the sun