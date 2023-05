MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Muriel D. Reynolds, age 87, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Upstate University Medical Center in Syracuse, NY after suffering a stroke at home. The family has entrusted her funeral arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, in Massena. Full obituary to follow in next publication.

