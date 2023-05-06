SUV flips on Watertown’s Mullin Street Saturday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after it flipped on it’s side on Mullin Street in Watertown Saturday.

According to Watertown Police, the female driver of a blue Ford SUV hit a parked car on Mullin Street and flipped the car on to the driver’s side.

Watertown Fire Department personnel had to help free her from the vehicle. She was taken into an ambulance and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police officials say they aren’t ruling out speeding in this situation but don’t believe it was a significant factor.

Mullin Street was shut down for some time while the car was removed from the roadway, but it has since been reopened.

