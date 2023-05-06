Teen sent to the hospital in critical condition in ATV crash

ATV Accident
ATV Accident(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - An ATV crash Friday night in the Town of Ellisburg sent one teenager to the hospital in critical condition.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old male suffered serious injuries after he crashed his ATV on Torrey Hill Road in the Town Of Ellisburg.

He was transported by helicopter to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for further treatment.

At this time, it appears that no other vehicles were involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

