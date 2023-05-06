Thomas P. Latham, 72, of Carthage

Thomas P. Latham, 72, of 321 S. Washington St., Carthage passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Carthage. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Thomas P. Latham, 72, of 321 S. Washington St., Carthage passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Carthage.

Tom was born on June 1,1950 in West Carthage, the son of the late Fred and Phyllis (Caffrey) Latham. He was a graduate of Carthage Central High School. He served in the US Air Force for four years, shortly after graduation. Tom was employed at Rome Air Force Base for several years before transferring to Fort Drum where he was a materials manager for the Directorate of Logistics.

Tom was a member of the American Legion Post # 789 and the BPOE Lodge # 1762, both of Carthage.

He is survived by his sister, Jane (Douglas) Phillips of Avon, four nephews, three great nephews and three great nieces. He is predeceased by his parents and his twin brother, Timothy.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 19 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery on the family plot. A calling hour will precede the funeral services from 1-2:00pm.



