7 News staff honored at the Syracuse Press Club Awards

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - The 7 News team was honored Saturday night at the Syracuse Press Club Awards. The Syracuse Press Club Awards brings together the brightest from Watertown, Utica, Binghamton and Syracuse TV stations. Our staff walked away with several awards.

This year’s event was held at the Collegian Hotel and Suites in Syracuse.

Reporter Chad Charette with 7 News this Evening Anchor, and News Director, Jeff Cole took home 1st place honors for Best Investigative Story or Series for their coverage of the millions of gallons of sewage being dumped into the Black River.

Anchor Diane Rutherford took home the honorable mention in that same category for her in depth look at a St. Lawrence County animal shelter and why its kill rate was so high.

Photographer Trevor Payant took 2nd place in the Video Journalism Category for his Arts All-Star Piece showcasing a high school pianist from South Jeff, Landen Snyder.

Morning Correspondent Emily Griffin got an honorable mention in the News Feature Short Form category for her piece on an Indian River Janitor who won the lottery.

7 News also took home 2nd place honors for our regularly scheduled local newscast for our our 6 PM show, 7 News this Evening with Jeff Cole.

And our very own weekend sports anchor Rob Krone won an honorable mention for his sports story on the legendary reunion of the Belleville Union Academy Basketball Team.

Congratulations to all!

