Former ICE Director Tom Homan speaks in Watertown

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director and West Carthage native Tom Homan was in Watertown Saturday to talk about issues facing the country.

Homan spoke to a packed crowd at Watertown’s Italian American Civic Association as a part of a “Protect Watertown” event.

Topics he discussed were about border security, human trafficking and fentanyl.

Several state and local officials made an appearance at the venue to listen to Homan, who was the director of ICE during the Trump Administration.

