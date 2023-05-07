Missing Carthage man found dead

Zachary Montgomery
Zachary Montgomery(wwny)
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Two weeks after being reported missing, a Carthage man has been found dead.

According to a statement released, Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber says a deceased male identified as 31-year-old Zachary Montgomery was found in the Black River Saturday afternoon. He was located near the Village of Carthage Boat Launch behind the Zero Dock Restaurant.

The family of Montgomery previously said he hadn’t been seen since April 21 on South Mechanic Street in the village.

Officials say the case is still pending investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Carthage Police Department at 315-493-1141.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash near Carthage High School Thursday night reported sent one person to a Syracuse hospital.
Man dies in crash near Carthage High School
A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have gone into the Raquette River in Potsdam. A...
Water search to resume Saturday in Potsdam for missing man
Mason Stone
Jury finds Winthrop man guilty of raping 78-year-old woman
West Carthage firefighters spent hours cleaning up the crash scene on Friday.
Volunteers spend hours clearing scene of fatal crash
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Number Three Wind Energy Center
Ribbon cut at wind farm that will generate millions of dollars for Lewis County

Latest News

There was a full slate of action on the local sports scene Saturday with a number of contests...
Saturday Sports: A full slate of Frontier League, NAC matchups
7 News staff honored at the Syracuse Press Club Awards
Saturday Sports: A full slate of Frontier League, NAC matchups
The 7 News team was honored Saturday night at the Syracuse Press Club Awards.
7 News staff honored at the Syracuse Press Club Awards