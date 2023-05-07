Missing Carthage man found dead

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Two weeks after being reported missing, a Carthage man has been found dead.

According to a statement released, Carthage Police Chief Reginald Huber says a deceased male identified as 31-year-old Zachary Montgomery was found in the Black River Saturday afternoon. He was located near the Village of Carthage Boat Launch behind the Zero Dock Restaurant.

The family of Montgomery previously said he hadn’t been seen since April 21 on South Mechanic Street in the village.

Officials say the case is still pending investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Carthage Police Department at 315-493-1141.

