Rain this evening, but dry most of the week.

By Kris Hudson
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few rain showers will be moving through this evening before coming to an end by midnight.

Monday morning clouds will be clearing out which will leave us with sunny skies. Highs on Monday will stay in the lower 60s.

Tuesday will be a dry sunny day with highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday we will start our warming trend as highs make it to the mid 60s.

Thursday highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70.

A few rain showers are possible on Friday as highs get into the 70s.

