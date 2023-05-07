Saturday Sports: A full slate of Frontier League, NAC matchups

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was a full slate of action on the local sports scene Saturday with a number of contests on tap in both the Frontier League and the NAC.

We begin on the diamond at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds where the Watertown Cyclones hosted Carthage in a Frontier League Baseball matchup.

At the top of the 1st, Thomas Storms singles to left field and Mason Moser scores: 1-0 Carthage.

Then it was Alex Mono with the base hit to right field. Both Ethan Moser and Storms score: 3-0.

Carthage goes on to blank Watertown 4-0.

In NAC Baseball, Canton entertained Salmon River.

David Zuhlsdorf lines a shot past third, driving in Jackson Ames: 2-0 Canton.

Then it was Eric Zuhlsdorf with a grounder off the shortstop, allowing Ames to score: 3-0 Canton.

Luke Miller hits a chopper down the line and Bronson Bero scampers home to put the Shamrocks on the board.

On a swinging third strike, the ball deflects back to the screen. Evan Collette scores. Dylan Johnson is safe at first: 3-2 Canton.

A wild pitch off home plate allows Chase Lewis to score, tying the game at 3-3.

At the top of the 7th, Kade Cook slugs the ball on two hops to the fence in center. Ryan Oakes scores what proved to be the game winner.

Salmon River nips Canton 4-3.

On the softball diamond, two NAC teams met in the Cyclone Booster Club tournament as Edwards Knox battled Hermon DeKalb.

At the top of the 5th, the score was 6-0 Edwards Knox when Kiera Fountain scores on the wild pitch: 7-0 Edwards Knox.

Then it was Annabelle Butler with a base hit to left. Kiana Hogle scores: 8-0.

Edwards Knox goes on to beat Hermon DeKalb 9-2.

In the other contest, the host Lady Cyclones faced off against Belleville Henderson.

At the bottom of the 1st, Kenadie Coleman grounds to 1st. On the play, both Montanna Evans and Mallory Peters score: 2-0.

At the top of the 2nd, Lady Panthers answer as Courtney Hanson’s flare to right falls for a base hit and Lilly Gillette scores: 2-1.

Watertown beats Belleville Henderson 6-5.

In Boys Frontier League Lacrosse from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Thousand Islands.

Watertown opens the scoring when Nico Spaziani rips a blast that finds net: 1-0 Watertown.

Then it was Jack Clough with the laser that splits the pipes: 2-0.

Watertown goes on to beat Thousand Islands 17-5.

In girls’ non-league lacrosse from Watertown High, the Lady Cyclones hosted Rome Free Academy.

Watertown was down 1-0 when Sienna Virga scores off the free position, tying the game at 1.

Watertown takes the lead when Alex Macutek finds the mark on the free position: 2-1.

Watertown beats Rome Free Academy 12-2.

In the Women’s NAC Lacrosse Semifinals from SUNY Canton, the Lady Roos met Thomas College.

Thomas’ Mary LaRochelle gets a clean break. Potsdam native Olivia Scott makes a big stop for the Roos.

Maddy Caron from the restart, buries the goal.

Samantha Dayter wires a shot through the scrum and scores just inside the right post. Canton built an 8-0 lead at the half.

LaRochelle put Thomas on the board to start the second half: 8-1.

Dayter to Caron who turns and fires: 9-1 Roos.

SUNY Canton moves on to the title game with a 12-5 win.

