Several spent Sunday on the links at the recently opened Thompson Park Golf Course

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - One stroke at a time, golfers are out at the Thompson Park Golf Course in the City of Watertown.

Out with his clubs this Sunday was two time Watertown City Golf Championship winner Joe Tufo.

“Yesterday it was a little wet out, but the sun was really nice drying it with a little wind. Mr. Hicks has got the course in excellent condition for the time of the year that it is in, so it is really nice to be out here,” said Tufo.

At the ninth hole, as Watertown resident Craig Frederick putts, his wife Michela sits this one out. She says it’s nice being able to enjoy the city’s golf course, a recreational activity that gives them a break from their new job as parents.

“It’s nice to be able to just get away for a couple hours, get a babysitter, come out with my husband and have some time for the two of us,” said Frederick.

Golf Course General Manager Jordan Northrop says so far this weekend, hundreds have come out to the course.

Some were golfing on their own while others golfed in groups of 3 to 4.

“It’s a great start. Really happy how people are supporting it, memberships have been selling left to right in the last two days,” said Northrop.

Northrop says the weather was perfect for the first weekend, and hopes it will continue so people from across the North Country can enjoy the rest of the season.

