Vernon C. Mauk, 92, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - With heavy hearts, the family of Vernon C. Mauk, age 92, announce his passing at the family home early Saturday morning (May 6, 2023). The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, a full obituary to follow in next publication.

