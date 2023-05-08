Argument leads to fatal shooting on Dallas light rail train

Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an...
Authorities say one person was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired in an incident on a Dallas light rail train that started out as an argument between two people.(Source: Devin Woods via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - A suspect remains at large after one person was killed and two others were injured in an altercation on a light rail train in Dallas.

A spokesman for Dallas Area Rapid Transit said authorities responded to a shooting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on a Green Line train near Hatcher station. The incident started out as an argument between two people, according to DART.

It’s unclear what escalated the situation, but at one point, shots were fired. Two people – including a bystander – were struck and taken to the hospital, where one died after arrival.

Police say a third victim is believed to have been struck by shrapnel and was treated at the scene.

The suspect is on the loose, and DART Police are heading up the search.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zachary Montgomery
Body of missing Carthage man found
A woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after it flipped on it’s side on Mullin Street in...
SUV flips on Watertown’s Mullin Street Saturday
The 7 News team was honored Saturday night at the Syracuse Press Club Awards.
7 News staff honored at the Syracuse Press Club Awards
ATV Accident
Teen sent to the hospital in critical condition in ATV crash
A 911 call around 2 a.m. indicated someone may have gone into the Raquette River in Potsdam. A...
Water search to resume Saturday in Potsdam for missing man

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
A great week ahead
A gunman opened fire at an outdoor outlet mall in Allen, Texas, killing eight people and...
GRAPHIC: Mall shooting suspect may have link to right-wing extremism, source says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Boil Water Advisory
Morristown officials issue boil water advisory