ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - The burial for Clarence “Clay” E. Jenne will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Rossie with military honors. Clay passed away on February 27, 2023. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur.

